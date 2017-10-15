Officer shoots at erratic driver in Westport

An officer shot at an erratic driver in Westport on Sunday who tried to hit the officer.

A gold vehicle was driving erratically in the area of Westport and Pennsylvania around 2:20 a.m.

While still driving erratically, the driver went westbound on Westport and attempted to hit a KCPD officer who was crossing the street at the intersection of Westport and Mill.

The officer who was crossing the street fired his duty weapon at the vehicle, which then fled the scene.

The officer was not injured.

There is no description of the suspect and the vehicle has not been found yet.

