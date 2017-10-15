1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in KC - KCTV5

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in KC

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after two people were shot, one fatally, on Sunday morning.

Around 5 a.m., officers went to the 1100 block of Ewing on a call about a shooting. 

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. 

One person was declared deceased by the fire department staff at the scene.

A second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). 

