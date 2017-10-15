1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in KC

An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Amazon posted a pretty epic brain teaser on their Facebook page last year, asking if people could spot the hidden M&M in a pile of candy corn. And it’s gaining traction online again.More >
Taken together, the accusations weave an alleged history of sexual predation that spans decades. Here are some of the women who have spoken up to tell their traumatic experiences with Weinstein.More >
Taken together, the accusations weave an alleged history of sexual predation that spans decades. Here are some of the women who have spoken up to tell their traumatic experiences with Weinstein.More >
A boil water advisory is in effect for customers within Public Water Supply District #9 in Cass County.More >
A boil water advisory is in effect for customers within Public Water Supply District #9 in Cass County.More >
The primary threat for severe storms will come in the form of damaging winds, but a few large hail producing storms are possible along with a very, very slim chance for an isolated tornado.More >
The primary threat for severe storms will come in the form of damaging winds, but a few large hail producing storms are possible along with a very, very slim chance for an isolated tornado.More >
Police are investigating after one person was shot in the area of 7th and Indiana.More >
Police are investigating after one person was shot in the area of 7th and Indiana.More >
A man was struck by an SUV in Miami County and died on Saturday morning.More >
A man was struck by an SUV in Miami County and died on Saturday morning.More >
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck at 40 Hwy. at Pittman Rd. in Independence.More >
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck at 40 Hwy. at Pittman Rd. in Independence.More >
An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail.More >
An Oklahoma sheriff says two inmates briefly escaped to visit their girlfriends and smoke marijuana and then walked back to the jail.More >
Lee's Summit police are investigating after four occupants, who fled from police, crashed into a house at NW Village and NW Carroll.More >
Lee's Summit police are investigating after four occupants, who fled from police, crashed into a house at NW Village and NW Carroll.More >