One person in life-threatening condition after shooting - KCTV5

One person in life-threatening condition after shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after one person was shot.

At about 7:05 p.m., KCPD were called to 7th and Indiana on a shooting call, where they found one person with life-threatening injuries. 

No suspect information is available. 
Refresh this page for updates. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.