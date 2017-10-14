Four injured after vehicle crashes into home in Lee's Summit - KCTV5

Four injured after vehicle crashes into home in Lee's Summit

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Lee's Summit police are investigating after four occupants, who fled from police, crashed into a house at NW Village and NW Carroll. 

One of the four occupants has serious injuries, the other three have minor injuries. 

Police were originally called to a local store on a shoplifting call before the crash occurred.

The four occupants are in police custody. 

