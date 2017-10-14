Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle - KCTV5

Pedestrian transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Independence


By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
40 Hwy. at Pittman Rd. in Independence was shut down after a pedestrian was struck.
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being struck at 40 Hwy. at Pittman Rd. in Independence. 

At about 7:45 p.m., Independence police were called to the scene and shut down the highway. 

It is unknown the extent of the injuries.

It is also unknown if the accident was weather-related. 

