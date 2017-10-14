45-year-old struck, killed by SUV in Miami County

A man was struck by an SUV in Miami County and died on Saturday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., units with the Miami County Sheriff's Office, Miami County EMS, and South Johnson County Fire District received a call about a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

The authorities went to the area of 223rd Street and Moonlight Road, south of the intersection.

When they arrived, they learned that a 2003 Mazda SUV driven by 26-year-old man from Gardner was driving south on Moonlight Road from 223rd Street.

The vehicle hit 45-year-old Brian Phillips. He died at the scene.

Phillips lived in the area and was out walking. Phillips was known to walk that stretch of road and was wearing dark colored clothing.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.