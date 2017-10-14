Boil water advisory in effect for part of Cass County until Monday

A boil water advisory is in effect for customers within Public Water Supply District #9 in Cass County.

The area affected within the water district are areas west of Interstate 49.

The Advisory will be in place until Monday, Oct. 16.

The Kansas City Regional Department of Natural Resources has been notified.

The document included with the advisory says the following:

Your public water system is under a voluntary boil water advisory. You may need to take the following precautions.

1. Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, diluting fruit juices and all other food preparations or consumption. Use of bottled water may be a feasible, but relatively expensive, alternative to boiling tap water when under a boil water order.

2. Do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker or use any ice made with unboiled water from this system. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled or buy ice.

3. Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

4. LET WATER COOL SUFFICIENTLY BEFORE DRINKING.

Water used for hand-washing or bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is generally necessary while bathing or using backyard pools so water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.