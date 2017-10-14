Storms to roll through the KC area on Saturday evening

The area has already seen a few showers and some thunder, but expect to see more wet weather before storms roll in this evening.

Late in the afternoon and in the evening is when we'll see some stronger storms. Some could be severe.

The storms won't really start to get organized until after 5 p.m. Expect to see them pop up around that time.

Damaging wind gusts are the main threat, but an isolated tornado and some large hail can't be ruled out.

There will be some heavy rain, but flooding is not expected in the metro with these evening storms. Northern Missouri and Northeast Kansas may see some flooding, which would be due to the ongoing storms that they dealt with over the morning hours.

Storms will still be around after 10 p.m., but the severe threat will wind down and stormy weather will clear out overnight.

Sunday will be dry and much cooler with highs in the low 60s. A few clouds will linger in the sky early in the day, but skies will turn blue by the afternoon.

