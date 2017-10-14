Aggravated robbery reported on University of Kansas campus

The University of Kansas police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred on campus early Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson, Deputy Chief James Anguiano, said that shortly before 2 a.m., a man was walking on Jayhawk Boulevard near the information booth at Wescoe Hall when he was approached by four men.

The victim was then punched by one of the men, who then took his wallet and phone. The suspects then got into a late model Toyota Corolla and fled the scene driving west on Jayhawk Boulevard.

Anguiano said that the victim received minor injuries from the attack.

One of the suspects is described as a black man who was wearing red shoes, black pants, and a black shirt. There is no other description of the other three men.

If you have any information about this incident, please call KU Crimestoppers at 785-864-8888 or the KU Public Safety office at 785-864-5900.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.