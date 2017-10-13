Man sentenced to life plus 215 years in prison for assaulting woman in Kearney church restroom

Richard L. Bjorgo has been sentenced to life in prison plus 215 years for attacking a woman in a Kearney church restroom.

Bjorgo, a 54-year-old who lists an address in Excelsior Springs, was convicted of assault, attempted sexual abuse in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action.

The three-day jury trial concluded July 26 and jurors returned their verdict after deliberating about an hour. “That included lunch,” noted Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White.

Bjorgo was sentenced to life in prison for assault, 15 years for attempted sexual abuse, and 100 years for each of the two counts of armed criminal action.

Because of prior felony convictions, Judge Shane T. Alexander assessed and imposed this sentence. He also ordered the sentences run consecutively.

Bjorgo’s convictions stem from when he attacked, slashed at with a utility knife, and attempted sexual contact with a 40-year-old woman in the women’s restroom of a Kearney church on May 4, 2015.

“This was a nightmare for the victim,” said White.

According to testimony, the victim was attacked by Bjorgo when she left a bathroom stall.

“He grabbed her, put his hands around her throat, and she fought back,” said White. “While they were fighting, he got a knife out and slashed at her. An earring was also torn out of her ear.”

The struggle continued until her screams apparently drove Bjorgo away. He left the church and got into his vehicle. He was then stopped and arrested by Kearney police shortly after the attack.

The victim quickly identified Bjorgo as her assailant and he confessed to police that he attacked the woman after smoking methamphetamines.

White said that, more than two years after the assault, the woman suffers anxiety as a result of Bjorgo’s attack.

Bjorgo’s prior convictions included assault against other women, according to White, including an attack in Kansas and one in Jackson County, MO. In at least one case, he followed the same pattern demonstrated in Kearney by jumping a woman in a restroom.

“Bjorgo’s behavior shows he just can’t be left among the rest of society,” said the prosecutor. “He is a walking threat to all women.”

