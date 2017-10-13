KC man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping preteen

A 34-year-old Kansas City man who had sex with a preteen has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape.

A judge Shaun B. Bettis to 40 years in prison on the charge of statutory rape in the first degree. Bettis will also be subject to lifetime monitoring as a sex offender.

Bettis listed an address in the 4800 block of North Sycamore in KC, according to a release from the Clay County Prosecutor.

“This is a particularly sad case because the victim and defendant were acquainted,” said the prosecutor. “The child had undergone a series of losses in her life including the illness and death of family members, and was particularly vulnerable.”

According to authorities, Bettis had sexual contact with the victim at his house while her family members were tending to the needs of other family members who were seriously ill.

The crime was discovered when a trusted adult looked over the victim’s cell phone and found it contained inappropriate and sexual content sent to the victim by the defendant, said Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White.

The acts occurred between late fall 2015 and winter of 2016.

“Bettis is 34. This is a vulnerable child,” said the prosecutor. “He knew what he was doing and he admits what he did was wrong.”

