Racecar driver Scott Tucker found guilty in payday loan scam

When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
Zachary Lisle has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in connection with the death of a Liberty man.More >
Authorities in Johnson County, KS, have arrested a woman who escaped from one of their facilities on Monday.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left a man lying in a downtown parking lot early Friday morning. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of McGee Street, near Truman Road.More >
"God is good. I knew God would protect me. . . . I prayed a lot. I did this for 23 years."More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
He was arrested roughly 12 miles (19 kilometers) south of where authorities found three adults dead in a house trailer on Wednesday evening and later found the body of a 7-year-old apparently hidden.More >
