Firefighters rescue tenants from apartment fire in KC

Firefighters had to rescue several people off their balconies on Friday evening due to an apartment fire.

Firefighters received the call about the fire at Harvard Court Apartments at 3:22 p.m. It was about 40 minutes until it was under control.

The apartment complex is in the area of I-70 and Sterling Avenue, south of 40 Highway.

A man inside the building heard the fire alarms go off and walked out his front door to smoke inside the hallway.

He said he was scared. "Especially because I had my 2-year-old daughter in there and that’s my life," said Matthew Jones.

It was at least a two-alarm fire, as firefighters called in extra help to put out the flames.

KCTV5's Chopper 5 showed at least two people being rescued by firefighters with the use of ladders, as well as the heavy smoke coming from the building.

The Red Cross has been called to assist those displaced by the fire.

It will be hours until people can go back inside and see how much damage has been done.

Everyone was able to make it out of the building safely.

More than 100 people have been displaced. The most extensive damage is in four units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

