Many Kansas City-area animal shelters are over capacity and need help

Many animal shelters across the metro are over capacity.

At the KC Pet Project, they started the day with about a dozen more dogs than they can handle. The dogs are hoping to find their forever home.

This week, the shelter is running adoption specials and hopes to free up some kennels.

"We kind of have animals everywhere today, and we're hoping that with the specials, combined with efforts to move animals into foster homes and working with shelters all over the country, that we will be able to hopefully move some animals out this weekend," said Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project spokeswoman.

However, they're not the only place in the metro suffering from overcapacity.

Great Plains SPCA's Independence location says they have more than 400 homeless cats.

Fugate says, on average, they get about 30 new animals per day, and when they are full, saving animals becomes a challenge.

"We're constantly in an effort trying to make space for the animals that come in. We are a no-kill shelter, so we do our best to save every single animal that comes to us," she said.

If you cant adopt, there are other ways you can help like fostering. Call the shelter for more details at 816-513-9821.

