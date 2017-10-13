5-0 Chiefs host Steelers: What you need to know

The Chiefs are expecting one of the largest crowds since the 2010 Arrowhead Stadium renovations were completed. File photo.

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to improve to 6-0 on Sunday as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers at 3:25 p.m.

The Chiefs are expecting one of the largest crowds since the 2010 Arrowhead Stadium renovations were completed.

Here’s what fans need to know before heading to the game.

PARKING

Due to the expected attendance, fans are encouraged to arrive to the Truman Sports Complex as early as possible.

Parking lot gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their parking passes in advance to decrease the time spent at parking tollgates and help expedite the parking process for all gameday visitors.

Parking passes can be purchased in advance for $35 at the Chiefs Ticket Office or online.

Cash parking at the tollgate on gameday will be $60.

STADIUM GATES

All Arrowhead Stadium gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

Gates for guests with tickets on the Scout Investments Club Level will open at 1 p.m.

50/50 RAFFLE

In alignment with the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign, Sunday’s Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle will benefit The University of Kansas Cancer Center, which is working toward a world without cancer through world-class research and patient care.

With the game being seen across the majority of the country, the Chiefs will also offer the “Primetime Special” for fans purchasing raffle tickets for Sunday’s game. Prices will be set at three tickets for $5 and 10 tickets for $10, the “Primetime Special” will also offer 100 tickets for only $20.

FORD FAN EXPERIENCE

The Ford Fan Experience, located on the Founder’s Plaza on the north side of Arrowhead Stadium, will open at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature a DJ, face-painting, a field goal kicking inflatable, a Play 60 station and Chiefs-themed tailgate games.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all Chiefs games.

Fans can visit www.nfl.com/allclear or www.chiefs.com/arrowhead/clearbagpolicy.html for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items.

If fans have questions or need assistance, they can contact Fan Experience (816) 920-4237 or by email at fanexperience@chiefs.com. Beginning four hours prior to kickoff, fans can text “CHIEFS” Your location and issue to 69050 for assistance.

NATIONAL ANTHEM AND FLYOVER

Grammy and Academy Award-winning national recording artist and Leavenworth, KS, native, Melissa Etheridge will sing the national anthem while the Fort Leonard Wood Joint Color Guard presents the nation’s colors.

Four F-16s are scheduled to perform a flyover at the conclusion of the national anthem, weather permitting.

CRUCIAL CATCH

The Chiefs, along with the NFL and its member clubs, the NFL Players Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to the fight against cancer.

Beginning in 2017, the Crucial Catch platform is expanding beyond the NFL’s work around breast cancer to address multiple types of cancer through early detection and risk reduction.

The Chiefs have chosen to raise awareness for multiple cancers during Sunday’s game and will have players, coaches and officials in apparel supporting multiple types of cancer, as well as additional on-field and in-stadium branding to help raise awareness for the campaign.

At halftime, the Chiefs will recognize seven cancer survivors from The University of Kansas Health System. During training camp, the group was invited to The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex to view a practice. While having lunch, the group was visited by Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach and President Mark Donovan, who invited the group back to Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s game to be recognized and celebrated.

Also during halftime, all fans are encouraged to fill out the “I CHEER FOR” card that will be taped to their seat to recognize someone close to them who has been affected by cancer. Fans are invited to take selfies with the card and share using #ChiefsVsCancer, and when prompted at halftime, hold up the card to share in an in-stadium moment with all fans inside Arrowhead.

Photos that are shared with #ChiefsVsCancer will be featured on the video boards at Arrowhead and on www.chiefs.com/chiefsvscancer.

TUNE IN

Fans that are unable to attend Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium can tune into the game on KCTV5 (CBS) locally where Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will be on the broadcast.

The game will also air on KCFX 101 The Fox, home of the Chiefs Radio Network, where “Voice of the Chiefs” Mitch Holthus, former Chiefs longsnapper Kendall Gammon and sideline reporter Dani Welniak will have the call.

Tico Sports will also broadcast Sunday’s game in Spanish on KCTO 1160 AM/100.5.

Once the game is over, fans can catch insights and all the highlights on the official postgame show, Chiefs Rewind Presented by CommunityAmerica Credit Union, on KCTV5 at 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.