Jury finds Kansas City man guilty in Independence shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Jackson County jury has found a Kansas City man guilty of three felony counts in connection with a shooting in Independence.

The jury on Thursday returned its guilty verdicts, convicting Tyrell L. Staten, 22, of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree domestic assault.

According to court records, Staten shot into a vehicle in the 10000 block of East Wilson on Feb. 14. He got out of a vehicle, holding a gun. He fired five or six times into the front of the vehicle. He heard the victim screaming as he fired.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.

