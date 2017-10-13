Suburban St. Louis scout earns every available merit badge

A suburban St. Louis Boy Scout needs an extremely long sash after completing the requirements for every available merit badge.

KSDK-TV reports that Nigel Bailey, of Florissant, will receive his 137th badge at an Oct. 24 ceremony. The website MeritBadgeKnot.com says fewer than 20 scouts a year nationally manage the accomplishment.

The 16-year-old is part of Troop 962 at St. Andrews Methodist Church. He says the scuba diving merit badge was among his favorites. He says he also was able to shadow a veterinarian and do a "bunch of surgeries."

Nigel is the second oldest of seven siblings. His mother, Erika Bailey, homeschools him. She says he "set his mind to doing something" and "chipped away at it every day, a little bit at a time." She says she's "proud."

