Woman arrested after escaping from Johnson County jail

Authorities in Johnson County, KS, have arrested a woman who escaped from one of their facilities on Monday.

Madison Lane, 21, of Shawnee, KS, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Lane is charged with one count of escaping from custody and one count of probation violation.

Court records show that Lane was originally being held on a three-month sentence for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Another inmate was recently captured after escaping from a Johnson County Correctional facility.

