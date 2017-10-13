Woman arrested after escaping from Johnson County jail - KCTV5

Woman arrested after escaping from Johnson County jail

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Madison Lane, 21, of Shawnee, KS, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday. (Johnson County Corrections) Madison Lane, 21, of Shawnee, KS, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday. (Johnson County Corrections)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Authorities in Johnson County, KS, have arrested a woman who escaped from one of their facilities on Monday.

Madison Lane, 21, of Shawnee, KS, was arrested at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Lane is charged with one count of escaping from custody and one count of probation violation.

Court records show that Lane was originally being held on a three-month sentence for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Another inmate was recently captured after escaping from a Johnson County Correctional facility.

Previous coverageJohnson County inmate captured after April escape

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.