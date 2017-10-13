Man found shot, lying in downtown KCMO parking lot

The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
Zachary Lisle has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in connection with the death of a Liberty man.More >
A girl from Kansas has found herself across the globe living in ISIS territory. But unlike 4,000 other civilians who are still trapped, she recently escaped.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
Missouri’s attorney general has committed a 71-year-old sex offender who has molested children for decades and admitted he’s had over 100 victims.More >
Just two weeks before the renowned climber killed himself following the death of his girlfriend in an avalanche, he wrote on a climbing blog that he had watched too many friends die in the mountains.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
