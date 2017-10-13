Man found shot, lying in downtown KCMO parking lot

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of McGee Street, near Truman Road. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left a man lying in a downtown parking lot early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of McGee Street, near Truman Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot near Resurrection Downtown.

Police say the man was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

One block of McGee Street has been closed as police investigate the area. The KCPD Violent Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Police focused a majority of their efforts on a dark-colored Pontiac Grand Prix that was at the scene. The vehicle was later towed away.

Officers have not released any information about a possible suspect yet.

