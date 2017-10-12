Authorities trying to identify suspect in several burglaries

The Kansas City Police Department's Property Crime Detectives are trying to identify the suspect in several business burglaries.

On Wednesday, a business at 6400 NW Waukomis Drive was burglarized at 1:35 a.m.

The suspect could be seen on surveillance smashing the front door with a crowbar and taking merchandise from the business.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard who was driving a copper or orange, 4-door, midsize car.

The same suspect was also seen on surveillance at two other businesses that were burglarized. Additionally, the modus operandi matches several other burglaries that have happened in the KC area.

Anyone with information is asked to call NPD Property Crimes at 234-5545 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

