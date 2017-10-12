24-year-old sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in connection with Liberty man's death

Zachary Lisle has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in connection with the death of a Liberty man, according to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White.

Lisle, 24, was sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder and 20 years for armed criminal action in connection with Mark Thomas’ death in 2014.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge Janet L. Sutton ordered the sentences run consecutively.

Thomas was 54.

“The death of Mark A. Thomas was a tragedy made more profound by the fact that he was acquainted with his killer,” said White. “While justice has been meted out, the family still has a hole left by Lisle’s acts.”

