KC metro leaders want Amazon’s second headquarters

Amazon, which is based in Seattle, announced last month that it is now looking for another city to build its second headquarters in.

“They’re doing something different which is they are doing it as an open competition to the entire country,” said Kansas City’s Communication Director, Chris Hernandez. “They, of course, have their set of guidelines and we fit almost all of those to a ‘T’. So that’s why we think we are in a good position for this competition.”

In an effort to win them over, Kansas City Mayor Sly James introduced a product review campaign to attract Amazon to KC.

He introduced this on his twitter account on Wednesday.

“This is a way of telling Kansas City’s story. If you look at those reviews, they drop in all kinds of stats and information about what it’s like in Kansas City and what we have to offer,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the opportunity to bid for the second headquarters is an amazing opportunity for any city in America.

“So, what we’re doing is working with a large group of people from across the metro area. This would be a regional collaborative bid that highlights the best of Kansas City,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said the bid is due to Amazon next week.

Though he can’t disclose all that will be in the bid, he did say that it’ll be very creative.

“We think that’s important because it’s important to show that we have innovation and creativity in Kansas City, and that’s part of telling Kansas City’s story,” Hernandez said.

Amazon estimates its second headquartered location would bring 50,000 jobs to whatever city is chosen.

