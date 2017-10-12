City council provides relief for those affected by summer flooding

File photo -- A man's car is flooded in Westport during this summer's flooding. (KCTV)

Flooding this summer caused severe damage for several areas around the metro, but on Thursday the city council provided relief for some who were affected.

City councilmembers unanimously approved nearly $1 million in funding for storm cleanup from this summer.

"While this is not a big development and there's no ribbon-cutting that comes from this, this is significant as far as our ability to administer the needs of the residents of Kansas City,” said Councilwoman Alissa Canady.

Councilman Scott Taylor said, “This is money well spent, especially when revenues are on the rise and things are on the move in the city."

The council said that money was already set aside for such emergencies.

The Parks and Recreation Department will receive $185,000 to help reimburse some cost for labor, time, and materials used to clean up after the flood.

The Neighborhoods Department gets the rest.

A supervisor with the Parks and Recreation Department says they suffered seven figures in damages.

"Our budget kind of runs on the bottom line of what is required to do the basic maintenance,” said Devin Wetzel, the superintendent for Parks & Natural Resources. “When we have some of these events that require so much time and pushing back stuff, it really helps us."

The council also unanimously passed a resolution urging Congress to ban bump stocks and put other common sense gun control laws in place after the Las Vegas massacre.

