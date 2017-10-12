Buck O’Neil bridge expected to be completely rebuilt

The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
A girl from Kansas has found herself across the globe living in ISIS territory. But unlike 4,000 other civilians who are still trapped, she recently escaped.More >
A girl from Kansas has found herself across the globe living in ISIS territory. But unlike 4,000 other civilians who are still trapped, she recently escaped.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
A North St. Louis County mother and daughter said thousands of dollars were drained from their bank account by a scammer. Now, they are fighting with the bank to get their money back.More >
A North St. Louis County mother and daughter said thousands of dollars were drained from their bank account by a scammer. Now, they are fighting with the bank to get their money back.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Just two weeks before the renowned climber killed himself following the death of his girlfriend in an avalanche, he wrote on a climbing blog that he had watched too many friends die in the mountains.More >
Just two weeks before the renowned climber killed himself following the death of his girlfriend in an avalanche, he wrote on a climbing blog that he had watched too many friends die in the mountains.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
The last thing she said to her daughter was that she was going die before the call dropped.More >
The last thing she said to her daughter was that she was going die before the call dropped.More >
Lamonte McIntyre heads to court Thursday morning for a rare evidentiary hearing. He was convicted 23 years ago in a double murder that took place in broad daylight in a drug-infested Kansas City, KS neighborhood. He was 17 at the time of his conviction. Today, he is 41.More >
Lamonte McIntyre heads to court Thursday morning for a rare evidentiary hearing. He was convicted 23 years ago in a double murder that took place in broad daylight in a drug-infested Kansas City, KS neighborhood. He was 17 at the time of his conviction. Today, he is 41.More >