Buck O’Neil bridge expected to be completely rebuilt

A completely new Buck O'Neil bridge is expected to be built now that the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has passed an ordinance to move the project forward.

The committee adopted the ordinance to make it possible to rebuild and expand the Buck O’Neil Bridge to handle current traffic needs.

Councilman Quinton Lucas told KCTV5 News they are requesting more money from the federal government to help complete construction of the bridge.

Lucas said the state of Missouri will put up $100 million for the project.

The city will need to come up with matching funds.

He said they are trying to come up with a responsible way to do that and make sure it’s not just on taxpayers.

"If we were to just repair the bridge that's there, then that might buy us a fix for 10 or 20 years,” Lucas said. “The comparison would be Kemper Arena. We actually renovated that in the late 1990s and then shortly thereafter we had to build a new arena and so what we're trying to do is avoid the Band-Aid and come up with as much funding as possible."

Right now, the city council is considering providing funding for storm cleanup from this summer.

