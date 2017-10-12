KC Police Department takes precautions after Las Vegas shooting

After a gunman opened fire on a crowd of festivalgoers in Las Vegas, local police say they are taking every precaution to make sure they’re ready to react in case a similar incident happens here.

Chief Rick Smith with the Kansas City Police Department said he's 100 percent confident the department is prepared to respond should a critical incident occur.

He said it's something they constantly train for.

“I think the most frequent question we get: ‘Are we prepared?’” Smith said, adding that the answer is “yes.”

He said some of that preparation is a regional effort because of a law they got changed within the past couple years. It applies to both Kansas and Missouri.

“During a critical incident, on request of that department, we can cross state lines to help out a neighboring agency,” he said. “We didn’t have enough officers in just this city if we have a 'large building with a chemical’ kind of terrorist attack. We realized immediately that we’d need the operators in the whole region.”

Smith said they also work to prevent an incident from occurring.

“Behind the scenes, when we get tips, we have people that we think were headed down that path,” he said. “We absolutely address it and investigate it and use all our resources, whether it’s mental health or other avenues, to try to get that person help.”

Smith said the incident in Vegas also shed light on equipment to supply the department with, such as ballistic protective helmets.

“If you watch the video, you’ll see some of the Las Vegas officers are wearing helmets that they got out of their cars,” he said. “We don’t have those same helmets here. I think our officers deserve the very best if they’re going to face that situation. So, we’re working on getting that.”

Police also ask for your help in the situation, too. If you see something, say something so they can look into it.

