KU, MU discussing charity exhibition basketball game at Sprint Center

The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri are discussing charity exhibition basketball game at Sprint Center that would raise funds for hurricane relief. (KCTV5)

The University of Kansas and the University of Missouri are discussing charity exhibition basketball game at Sprint Center that would raise funds for hurricane relief.

Associate athletic director for KU, Jim Marchiony, tells KCTV5 News that they are in discussions with Mizzou about an event.

"It’s way too premature to release any details," he said.

Marchiony couldn't confirm anything about a specific date that this “event” will happen. However, reports say the game would be held on Oct. 22.

Businesses in the Power & Light District wonder when it will be official so that they can plan for such a big event.

Anna Lindt, General Manager of Johnny's Tavern, said, "We will need to bring in a lot more staffing and we expect this place to be rocking if it happens."

Kansas and Missouri have not played men's basketball against each other since Missouri left the big 12 conference for the SEC.

NCAA rules don't allow D-1 basketball teams to play exhibitions against each other, so there will be some hoops to get through.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.