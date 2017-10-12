McCaskill raises $3M for tough re-election campaign in 2018

Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill is far outpacing potential Republican rivals in fundraising. (KCTV5)

McCaskill's campaign announced Thursday that she's raised $2.9 million between July and the end of September. She spent close to $1 million and had more than $7 million in cash on hand.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, the leading Republican candidate, raised about $820,000 and has $782,000 in cash to spend, although he's only been allowed to fundraise since he opened a campaign committee in early August.

The 2018 Missouri Senate race likely will be expensive and highly competitive. McCaskill is among 10 Senate Democrats running in states won by Trump, and the Missouri race could be crucial in control of the Senate, where the GOP currently has a narrow majority of 52 seats.

