Supporters pack courtroom as rare hearing begins for Lamonte McIntyre

An old murder case has gone back to court where the convicted defendant was granted a rare hearing.

That’s because two innocence projects say they have found incredible evidence that police and prosecutors botched the case and say Lamonte McIntyre is actually innocent. He has been in prison for 23 years.

On Thursday, the family of the victims told a judge they firmly believe McIntrye is innocent and this hearing is long overdue.

"It’s time for him to come home, that’s all I can say. It’s just time for him to come home," said Marsheil Kendrick, the sister of Doniel Quinn.

Quinn was one of two men shot and killed back in 1994. His family strongly supports McIntyre.

"We want to see the right thing done! The right thing should have been done 23 years ago. I guess some things come out in the wash later," Kendrick said.

Family members testified almost everyone knew police had the wrong man. An aunt testified in court that a relative who was an eyewitness to the shooting was pressured to identify McIntyre, and that if she refused to testify, police and prosecutors would take her kids away.

She concluded her testimony by speaking directly to McIntyre in court

“I'm sorry you took the fall for this. Everyone who knew the situation said it was not you," she said.

A forensic expert criticized the police investigation pointing out that critical evidence was never gathered. No one tested McIntyre’s clothes and shoes. He says the gunman would have walked through glass and blood. Additionally, police never tested shotgun shells for fingerprints and they should have.

