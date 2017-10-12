Kansas City, KS man convicted of 1994 double murder makes case he's innocent

On Thursday, family of the victims told a judge they firmly believe McIntrye is innocent and this hearing is long overdue. (KCTV5)

An old murder case has gone back to court where the convicted defendant was granted a rare hearing.

That’s because two innocence projects said they have found incredible evidence that police and prosecutors botched the case and say Lamonte McIntyre is actually innocent.

He has been in prison for 23 years. Now, he has a new hope for freedom after a stunning day in court.

On Thursday, the family of the victims told a judge they firmly believe McIntrye is innocent and this hearing is long overdue.

"It’s time for him to come home, that’s all I can say. It’s just time for him to come home," said Marsheil Kendrick, the sister of Doniel Quinn.

Quinn was one of two men shot and killed back in 1994. His family strongly supports McIntyre.

"We want to see the right thing done! The right thing should have been done 23 years ago. I guess some things come out in the wash later," Kendrick said.

Family members testified almost everyone knew police had the wrong man. An aunt testified in court that a relative who was an eyewitness to the shooting was pressured to identify McIntyre, and that if she refused to testify, police and prosecutors would take her kids away.

She concluded her testimony by speaking directly to McIntyre in court

“I'm sorry you took the fall for this. Everyone who knew the situation said it was not you," she said.

A forensic expert criticized the police investigation pointing out that critical evidence was never gathered. No one tested McIntyre’s clothes and shoes. He says the gunman would have walked through glass and blood. Additionally, police never tested shotgun shells for fingerprints and they should have.

Jim McCloskey is the founder of Centurion Innocence Project.

“This was the shoddiest investigation I’ve ever encountered in 38 years working 90 different cases,” said McCloskey. “All they wanted to do was clear a case and move on!”

He spent years investigating the 1994 double murder.

He called the behavior of investigators shameful. He pointed out that they closed the case in six hours and didn’t interview all the eyewitnesses.

McCloskey specifically called out a former KCK police detective Roger Golubski in court and said he’s the dirtiest cop he’s seen in 40 years. He then told the judge about allegations he heard from women who had no power to fight back.

“They are afraid if they don’t do what he wishes they’ll end up in jail,” McCloskey said. “It’s bad. It’s really bad and it‘s been going on for 30-something years. And, the KCK police turned a blind eye to it. They knew what was going on. Everybody knew it!”

Detective Golubski later became a captain and retired from the department about seven years ago. He has never been charged with any crime.

The current KCK police chief said he supports an independent investigation into all the allegations surrounding Golubski.

We reached out Golubski and his lawyer multiple times. They have declined to comment. It is possible he could testify at this hearing.

