Sexual assault reported at the University of Central Missouri

On Saturday, a sexual assault was reported at the University of Central Missouri.

According to the university, the report was filed at 10:34 p.m. and said the assault happened at the Ellis Complex.

The suspect fled and was described as a white man with facial hair who was wearing shorts.

Police have talked to the suspect, but he has not been charged yet.

The victim is a student at the school, but it is currently unknown whether the suspect is a student.

A spokesperson said the victim and suspect did know each other in some way.

Police are continuing to investigate.

