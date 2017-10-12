Sexual assault reported at the University of Central Missouri - KCTV5

Sexual assault reported at the University of Central Missouri

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
(Credit: University of Central Missouri) (Credit: University of Central Missouri)
WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -

On Saturday, a sexual assault was reported at the University of Central Missouri. 

According to the university, the report was filed at 10:34 p.m. and said the assault happened at the Ellis Complex. 

The suspect fled and was described as a white man with facial hair who was wearing shorts. 

Police have talked to the suspect, but he has not been charged yet.

The victim is a student at the school, but it is currently unknown whether the suspect is a student. 

A spokesperson said the victim and suspect did know each other in some way. 

Police are continuing to investigate. 

