Woman attacked after car breaks down near 24th, Topping

Police are working to find answers to what motivated someone to attack a woman in east Kansas City.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near East 24th Street and Topping Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim who was suffering from a cut.

The victim told police that her car had broken down at the location and she was approached by a man.

When she exited her vehicle, he grabbed her and demanded her money. He then ripped her shirt open and cut her during the struggle.

The victim said when her attacker was startled by approaching headlights she attempted to run from him. He then shot at her and fled from the location in a truck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCPD is warning people to stay safe. “If you’re having car trouble, make a phone call," said Stacy Graves with the police department."Let somebody know where you’re at and get help on the way.”

