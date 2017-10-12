MO attorney general commits 71-year-old sex offender who molested children for decades

Missouri’s attorney general has committed a 71-year-old sex offender who has molested children for decades and admitted he’s had over 100 victims.

On Thursday, Attorney General Josh Hawley announced the sexually violent predator commitment.

Jamie B. McPherson, who is from Independence, has a decades-long history of molesting prepubescent boys and girls. At one point, he admitted he'd had over 100 child victims of either molestation, sodomy, or sexual contact.

McPherson often met his victims through his job as a postman in Lexington during the ‘80s and ‘90s. In 1996, he was reported for touching a child on his route but not arrested.

After retiring and relocating to Independence, he used his role as a deacon in his church and a Boy Scout leader to lure young boys into his home to sleep in his bed, shower with him, and eventually be orally sodomized.

While under investigation for molestation in 2008, McPherson sexually assaulted a 12-year old girl at a YMCA pool.

When arrested, investigations revealed a half-dozen boys were sodomized. They ranged in age 5 to 9 years old and one was a special needs child.

Numerous other boys and girls reported some form of sexual contact.

Despite warnings from probation and parole officials, a judge placed McPherson on probation in 2010.

The probation was subsequently revoked after he was caught with life-size child dolls that were replicas of two of his prior victims, as well as playing with a child at a bus stop and being terminated from sex offender treatment.

Despite multiple efforts at treatment from 2010 to 2017, McPherson continued to manifest beliefs that all of his child victims created the ideas to make him abuse them and that he had never intentionally acted upon a victim.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a suit to commit McPherson to a secure mental health facility in 2017 after it appeared he would be released into the community again.

“Those who abuse Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Hawley said. “This commitment is necessary because of Mr. McPherson’s substantial history of repeated abuse and his failure to complete sex offender treatment. Jackson County is safer because of this commitment.”

McPherson will remain in a secure facility at the Department of Mental Health “until such time as he is safe to be at large,” a release from the attorney general said.

