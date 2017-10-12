Espinosa-Flores pleads guilty to murder in connection with Deputy Brandon Collins' death

On Thursday, Adrian Espinosa-Flores pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of Master Deputy Brandon Collins.

The crash happened on September 11, 2016.

Court documents alleged his blood-alcohol level was double Kansas' legal threshold when he caused a crash that killed the Johnson County deputy.

Collins was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 69 in Overland Park when authorities say a pickup truck driven by Espinosa-Flores ran into Collins' parked patrol vehicle from behind.

Espinosa-Flores' sentencing has been set for January 12, 2018, according to the Johnson County District Attorney.

