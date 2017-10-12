KS Gov. Brownback announces departure of Policy Director - KCTV5

KS Gov. Brownback announces departure of Policy Director

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

Governor Sam Brownback on Thursday announced that Brandon Smith, who has served as Policy Director in his administration for nearly three years, will step down from that role next week. 

“Brandon’s service has been a credit to the state of Kansas, and I’m thankful for his tireless work on behalf of conservative principles,” Governor Brownback said. “I know he is going to continue to work to promote individual freedom, human dignity, and economic opportunity for all.”

Smith is a 2011 graduate of the University of Kansas School of Law. He attended undergraduate school at Abilene Christian University in Texas and earned his Masters of Laws at George Washington University School of Law.

“It has been an honor to serve Governor Brownback and the people of Kansas,” Smith said.

A replacement Policy Director has not been named.

