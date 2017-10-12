Lawrence police search for man who robbed Circle K, 2 women

The robbery happened at about 2:54 a.m. at the Circle K, located at 1802 W 23rd Street. (KCTV5)

Police in Lawrence, KS, are searching for a man who they say robbed a gas station and then went back to rob two women early Thursday morning.

The robbery happened at about 2:54 a.m. at the Circle K, located at 1802 W 23rd Street.

Officers say the man entered the gas station armed with a gun, wearing a mask and dark clothing. They say he demanded money and then left with an undisclosed amount.

As he was leaving, two women entered the gas station. The man went back inside and robbed both women of an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man ran south from the gas station.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department (785) 832-7509.

