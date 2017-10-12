Woman hospitalized after attacked, shot at near 24th, Topping

As she was running, the man shot at her and fled west from the area in a truck. (KCTV5)

A woman is in the hospital after running from a man who attacked and tried to shoot her Wednesday night.

Police say at about 8:15 p.m. officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Topping Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from a laceration.

The woman said her car had broken down in the area and while there she exited her vehicle and was approached by an unknown white man. She says the man grabbed her and demanded that she give him money before he ripped open her shirt and cut her. The woman told police that she was able to run from her attacker after he was startled by approaching headlights.

As she was running, the man shot at her and fled west from the area in a truck.

The woman was later taken to an area hospital.

