Massive projects underway to try to reduce flooding across Kansa - KCTV5

Massive projects underway to try to reduce flooding across Kansas City area

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Davis, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
A series of massive, multi-million dollars projects is underway to try to reduce flooding across the metro. (KCTV5) A series of massive, multi-million dollars projects is underway to try to reduce flooding across the metro. (KCTV5)
Experts tell KCTV5 this summer’s flooding was second only to the great flood of 1951. For the groups responsible for mitigating the problem, it was a learning experience. (KCTV5) Experts tell KCTV5 this summer’s flooding was second only to the great flood of 1951. For the groups responsible for mitigating the problem, it was a learning experience. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A series of massive, multi-million dollars projects is underway to try to reduce flooding across the metro.

Experts tell KCTV5 this summer’s flooding was second only to the great flood of 1951. For the groups responsible for mitigating the problem, it was a learning experience.

“We do both computer models and build physical models of the flooded areas and we try to identify how much rainfall came into the system and how fast it fell. Then we try to see if we can calibrate that to a model,” said Tom Kimes, Stormwater Utility Engineering Manager for KC Water.

Those models lead to engineered “fixes”, meant to reduce the flood risk. They are implemented slowly over the years as funding becomes available.

Turkey Creek has caused big problems for businesses along Southwest Boulevard. The last phase of a long term, $151 million project will be complete by 2021.

“The flood threat is out of sight, out of mind until you get a flood,” said John Grothaus, Chief of Planning for the Kansas City Army Corps of Engineers.

Grothaus said the work they’ve done on the creek is preventing the bad flooding they used to see on Southwest Boulevard during the 1990s.

Tom Poer is the president of the Missouri and Associated Rivers Coalition, or MOARC, which advocates for good use of water resources and has helped secure funding for various flood projects. He said he’s pleased with the progress that’s being made, especially along 60 miles of the Missouri and Kansas Rivers.

“The Kansas City Levees project protects over $20 billion in investment behind those levees, 90,000 jobs, and 20,000 residents,” said Poer.

The Blue River has work scheduled as well. The flood project for the Dodson Industrial Area will begin in 2018 and cost about $50 million.

The Swope Park Industrial Area project along the Blue River will cost about $33 million total. It is nearly complete, but according to the Kansas City Army Corps of Engineers, it needs more federal funding.

Experts tell KCTV5 the estimated maximum rainfall the metro could get is about 30 inches, which is highly unlikely.

“That is not something that is economical to design for,” said Poer.

The challenge is to prepare for what’s reasonable and prioritize based on cost-benefit.

“We usually design for what we call the 500-year storm. So, if you had a three-hour storm - if you had seven inches in that amount of time - it would cause massive flooding,” said Kimes.

The true test of the work is when those rains fall, and when it comes to Turkey Creek, engineers tell us its working thanks to efforts by the many entities involved.

“Watersheds don’t follow political boundaries. They don’t follow state boundaries,” said Kimes.

It’s a group effort to literally move rivers and keep the floodgates closed.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • North Korea says 'a nuclear war may break out any moment'

    North Korea says 'a nuclear war may break out any moment'

    Monday, October 16 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-10-17 01:46:30 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."

    More >

    North Korea's deputy U.N. ambassador warned Monday that the situation on the Korean peninsula "has reached the touch-and-go point and a nuclear war may break out any moment."

    More >

  • Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found dead on Lydia

    Kansas City police investigate homicide after man found dead on Lydia

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-10-17 04:41:50 GMT
    (KCTV5)(KCTV5)
    Police are investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of Lydia.  Kansas City police officers located a dead male on the side of the road just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.  The cause of death is unknown at this time, but according to police, it does not appear to be from natural causes.  Police are looking for information about the case. If you have any tips, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >
    Police are investigating a homicide in the 8200 block of Lydia.  Kansas City police officers located a dead male on the side of the road just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday night.  The cause of death is unknown at this time, but according to police, it does not appear to be from natural causes.  Police are looking for information about the case. If you have any tips, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.More >

  • Killing spiders with propane torch may have caused fire

    Killing spiders with propane torch may have caused fire

    Monday, October 16 2017 10:12 AM EDT2017-10-16 14:12:06 GMT
    (source: Tucson Fire Department)(source: Tucson Fire Department)

    The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...

    More >

    The Red Cross is assisting people who have been displaced from their mobile home in the 4000 block of East Blacklidge Drive after a fire caused serious damage Sunday night, Oct. 15. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it may have started after someone used a propane torch to kill spiders, according to the Tucson Fire Department. An older woman was carried out of the home by her son with the help of neighbors, according to TFD. TFD said she sustained minor i...

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.