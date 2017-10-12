Woman hospitalized after hit by vehicle in Olathe

The woman was hit at about 7:13 a.m. near W Harold Street and N Crest Drive. (KCTV5)

A woman has been taken to an area hospital after she was hit by a car Thursday morning.

The woman was hit at about 7:13 a.m. near W Harold Street and N Crest Drive.

Police say the woman was hit by a black Nissan vehicle.

