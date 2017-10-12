Liberty schools increase police presence due to social media threat as precaution

There will be extra police at some Liberty schools on Thursday because of a school threat. (KCTV5)

There will be extra police at some Liberty schools on Thursday because of a school threat.

That threat on social media references the Las Vegas shooting.

Police say there's no credibility to it, but they'll be at Liberty High School and Liberty North High School as a precaution.

Similar threats have put other schools on high alert, including Grain Valley on Wednesday.

The Liberty School District sent the following letter to parents Wednesday evening:

"Late this afternoon, we were made aware of a social media post that was being shared by high school students that suggested that "students not come to school tomorrow", while also referencing the Las Vegas shooting.

Our District Safety and Security Team was immediately notified, and they also engaged with local law enforcement. While all threats are taken extremely seriously, nothing has been found credible with this particular threat and classes will be held tomorrow as scheduled. Simply as a precautionary measure, additional safety and security team members will be on both high school campuses tomorrow.

Unfortunately, these types of social media issues are more and more common and have been dealt with nationwide in recent weeks. We appreciate those that made us aware of this particular post earlier today and allowed for the prompt investigation.

As always, thank you for your partnership, and have a nice evening."

