New bike lanes all over Kansas City now in place

New bike lanes all over Kansas City are now in place.

They have slowly been popping up on Grand Avenue and are expected to be done by Friday.

If you see a big green box in the lane before the traffic light, it means cyclists can get in front of you to get a head start. Some of the lanes also have green hash marks, which means a car lane and the bike lane switch spots for a minute. You'll see that happen when right turns come up.

City leaders say this is something the biking community has pushed for. They are excited to make commuting downtown a little easier.

"We're lucky to have an active bike community in Kansas City that offers great support for these kinds of projects. So this was something that we knew the demand for it, and we know there are bicyclists in Kansas City that are ready to go when we build these bikes lanes," said Beth Breitenstein, spokesperson for Kansas City Public Works.

However, adding the new bike lanes did take out one lane in each direction along Grand.

"It's both for safety and, honestly, there wasn't the amount of traffic on Grand to make two lanes really an appropriate use of the street. So it's an effort to calm traffic and offer that multi-modal access," Breitenstein said.

Next spring, the city will look at adding bike lanes to neighborhoods like the West Bottoms and Southwest Boulevard.

The city is also looking to completely re-do their bike plan. There will be a public meeting next Tuesday at the Northland Cathedral from 6-8 p.m. Anyone is welcome to come and share their ideas.

