Steelers' QB Roethlisberger chooses Bonner Springs K-9 unit for grant

Recently, Roethlisberger’s foundation, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, chose the Bonner Springs Police Department to receive a grant for their K-9 program. (AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is already making his presence known in the metro.

Recently, Roethlisberger’s foundation, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, chose the Bonner Springs Police Department to receive a grant for their K-9 program.

In a statement on Facebook, the department says they are grateful for the grant opportunity and that they could be a part of it.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.