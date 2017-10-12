Steelers' QB Roethlisberger chooses Bonner Springs K-9 unit for - KCTV5

Steelers' QB Roethlisberger chooses Bonner Springs K-9 unit for grant

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Recently, Roethlisberger’s foundation, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, chose the Bonner Springs Police Department to receive a grant for their K-9 program. (AP) Recently, Roethlisberger’s foundation, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, chose the Bonner Springs Police Department to receive a grant for their K-9 program. (AP)
BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is already making his presence known in the metro.

Recently, Roethlisberger’s foundation, The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, chose the Bonner Springs Police Department to receive a grant for their K-9 program.

In a statement on Facebook, the department says they are grateful for the grant opportunity and that they could be a part of it.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.