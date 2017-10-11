Quick action helps Kansas City store employee save woman being held hostage

A typical day at work turned into a chance to save a woman who was being held hostage.

A Family Dollar employee who was stocking shelves found herself calling 911 and protecting a stranger.

The employee says at first she noticed a suspicious man walking very closely behind the woman he brought to the store. Soon, she learned the woman would use their trip to the store to escape.

Inside the Family Dollar, employee Latrisha Jones noticed a woman in line at a register trying to make eye contact with her.

"She was mouthing something," Jones said. "I couldn't fully understand what she was saying."

She opened another register and motioned the woman to come to her lane. The nervous woman asked to use the bathroom.

"Normally we don't let anybody use the restroom, but for some reason, something in me was telling me to let her use the restroom and thank God I did."

Once they got to the employee break-room area, the woman asked Jones to lock the doors. As Jones used her cell phone to call police, she noticed the woman was hurt and needed help.

"You could tell by the blood spots on her hair and how bloody her belongings were," Jones said. "It just sent chills through my body."

Before police arrived, the man hopped in his car and took off. Video surveillance inside the store showed he likely knew officers were on the way.

The woman told police she got into an argument with her boyfriend at his apartment. She said he attacked her with a box cutter and held her down while threatening to kill her with a butcher knife.

He refused to let her leave and kept her in a bedroom.

According to court records, officers searched the man's apartment off Denver Avenue and found the box cutter and butcher knife as well as bloody clothing.

Jones said even though she was scared she felt compelled to help and hopes others would do the same if put in a similar situation.

