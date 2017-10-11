Overland Park mom says 'fake cop' tried to pull her over in Kansas City

An Overland Park mother says a man flashing his headlights and what appeared to be a fake badge tried to pull her over in Kansas City on Wednesday.

Regina Lawson said it started on the Broadway Bridge in Kansas City.

She says she made eye contact with the man at a light and he followed her for nearly 10 miles, honking, flashing his lights and driving out of control through traffic.

"Thank God my son wasn't with me," Lawson said.

The full-time student was driving up north when she says a cop impersonator tried to pull her over.

For nearly 10 miles, Lawson says a man in the driver seat of a light blue SUV waved what appeared to be a badge thru his window several times. She says her intuition told her not to stop.

The unknown man she tells KCTV5 had a dark collared shirt, a dark hat, and was wearing round sunglasses.

Lawson says in an attempt to make her stop, he kept flashing his headlights and positioned his vehicle in front and behind her SUV. Instead of pulling over, she kept driving and called 911.

“And to try and scare him off, I grabbed my phone and made eye contact with him and he scrambled with him phone and he took off I mean he punched it," she said.

The vehicle was not marked with any police signage. She wrote down the man’s license plate number and filed a police report.

