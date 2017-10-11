'Unpredictable' Chiefs offense awaits challenge from Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain

Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Eminem released a four-minute, expletive-filled freestyle rap attacking President Donald Trump at the BET Awards on Tuesday.More >
KCTV5 News has been investigating an old Kansas City, KS murder case that heads back to court on Thursday. The mother of one of murder victims supports the defendant saying she believes he’s innocent, and police and prosecutors botched the case.More >
Two mothers from Florida are facing charges after police say they found the two of them overdosing on heroin while their infant babies were in the backseat of the car.More >
A mother of six was killed in a suspected DUI accident on the way home from the hospital where she was visiting her newborn twins.More >
Authorities in Lee’s Summit are warning parents about a suspicious man who approached children at a bust stop in the Lakewood area.More >
