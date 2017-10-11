'Unpredictable' Chiefs offense awaits challenge from Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain

The Kansas City Chiefs are leading the league averaging 33 points per game and this offense is firing on all cylinders.

One of the teams that they struggled against last year was the Pittsburgh Steelers and although things are going well now, Head Coach Andy Reid says he knows Pittsburgh's defense poses a tough challenge.

“They’ve got a couple different guys in there, but for the most part it’s the same group and they play hard and their pass numbers are ridiculous, their defense against the pass is ridiculous," Reid said.

The Chiefs offense has been unpredictable this year and that’s a good thing.

Running back Charcandrick West says he loves it.

“It’s going to make Madden’s job very hard," West said. "I’m not sure they are going to be able to put it all on the game next year. What he is doing is crazy and it amazes us every week when we come in he has something new and we are like how does he even think of that stuff but good luck to madden next year trying to get all of that on the game.”

There are a handful of players not practicing today as they continue to deal with some of the injuries they dealt with against Houston. One of the big names, Travis Kelce is undergoing the concussion protocol still and head coach Andy Reid says he is feeling better.

