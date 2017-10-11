Local animal shelters see spike in deadly parvovirus

Local animal shelters and veterinarians are dealing with a spike in deadly and contagious parvovirus in dogs. (Natalie Davis)

Local animal shelters and veterinarians are dealing with a spike in deadly and contagious parvovirus in dogs.

Parvovirus most commonly occurs in puppies.

Veterinarians tell KCTV5 it starts with them feeling lethargic and not wanting to eat. Then they experience severe vomiting, diarrhea, and potentially deadly dehydration as a result.

“Parvovirus is a very deadly virus to puppies, especially if they’re not treated,” said Dr. Naomi Lavelle, veterinarian for Spay and Neuter Kansas City.

Humans and cats cannot get parvo, but it is highly contagious among dogs.

“The way it is spread is through contact with feces with a dog that is either carrying the virus or has the virus, so taking a puppy to a dog park or a place where a lot of dogs are around is not a good idea,” said Lavelle.

Parvovirus is preventable. Spay and Neuter Kansas City offers the vaccine for just $10.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.