Chiefs look for sweet revenge as Pittsburgh comes to Arrowhead

Over the last few years, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had much success against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Under head coach Andy Reid, they are 1-3, including a blowout loss in Pittsburgh in prime time and a heart-breaker in the playoffs here at home.

If they want to stay undefeated, they are going to have to make some changes.

“We are doing some things that are different, not a bunch," Reid said. "I just think our execution, we didn’t execute as well as we needed to last year and we’ll see how we do. This is still a very good defensive football team.”

The Chiefs are not afraid to admit those losses still sting.

Quarterback Alex Smith has intently been reviewing that game film.

“Any time you play an opponent from the recent past, you are looking at that stuff," Smith said. "I think we know that we are a different team at this point as well. So you kind of relish the opportunity.”

The Chiefs are still dealing with some injuries after that Houston game.

Tight end Travis Kelce is still undergoing concussion protocol, but Reid says he’s feeling better. Linebacker Justin Houston is dealing with calf spasms and wide receiver Albert Wilson also will not practice today with a knee sprain.

