Plan in works to build stores, new apartments at 75th, Quivira

What used to be a vibrant shopping district in Shawnee's southeast side is now one of the largest vacant shopping centers in Johnson County.

Now, a developer wants to revitalize this space into a mixed-use project.

Shawnee City councilman Brandon Kenig remembers the Westbrooke Village that sits at the corner of Quivera and 75th Street from when he was a kid.

"I remember actually applying to my first job at the shoe store that was right here at the shopping center," he said.

Now, it sits vacant.

"It's been blighted for a while. There's been a real effort by the city throughout the years trying to revitalize it," Kenig said.

According to Kenig, developers have now proposed a $113 million project. It would include luxury apartments, retail and restaurants.

"And also a green space so it'd be a community space with an amphitheater and would also be able to high light community events," Kenig said.

Johnnie Williams works at a business on the south side of the shopping center. Though he agrees with the revitalization, he is concerned with the specifics in the proposed plan.

"I just feel that they should bring back some sort of retail, grocery store. Something that's more family friendly. We've got enough apartments around here. There's too many apartments. There's not enough of your basic stores," Williams said.

According to Kenig, the developer would be seeking tax incentives for the project by means of TIF.

"The developer would get back that tax increment that they would be paying as far as property to put back into the project on the construction and building materials. Then also looking at a CID. Community improvement district. So that'd be a 1.5 percent sales tax increment onto purchases made within the shopping center to finance the development," Kenig said.

A public hearing will take place on Nov. 13. This will give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the project. A final vote on the approval will be mid-December.

