Car thefts up across Kansas City, police say

The Kansas City Police Department has put out an alert, telling people to be more aware with their cars.

The alert comes after police say they've seen a city wide increase in car break-ins.

Police say the most important thing people can do is keep their cars locked and their valuables stored away.

For some though, locking their car hasn't been enough to keep thieves away.

"I know for me, I like to keep my car locked," said Dwayne Snipes. "Just because worst case scenario is I'm paying for like a windshield rather than someone going through like the whole car. It's more like a hit and grab as opposed to a sit there and let me scope and check it all out.

Police also say, even if the bags in your car arent holding valuable items, to make sure you hide them away as well.

