Community concerned after Raytown police budget slashed, positions cut

The city of Raytown is going to have to fight crime with less after the police budget is slashed.

During their Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, a unanimous vote eliminated $2.35 million from police. Thirty positions, consisting of 17 officers, 10 civilians and three part-time employees, will also be cut from the department.

The emotions coming from the community is full of concern and worry.

"I don't really like the fact that the police presence is going down, but I don't necessarily think that crime is going to go up because of that, but it's kind of messed up people losing their jobs," resident Stuart Evans said.

While the police chief declined to speak, a captain says of the more than two dozen positions that will be eliminated, some aren't filled so only a little more than 20 people will be laid off.

The city anticipates nearly $11 million in their general fund next year. After cuts to balance the upcoming budget, one alderman suggests everyone work together to pick up the slack.

"We can help the police department protect our community. We can do neighborhood watches. We can make sure we have our porch lights on, because a well-lit community is a safer community," Alderman Eric Teeman said.

The budget goes into effect Nov. 1.

