Johnson County Sheriff's deputy fired, charged with unlawful sexual relations

A former Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with unlawful sexual relations.

Robert Lee Weller III was placed on administrative leave after the Johnson County Sheriff's Office was made aware of alleged misconduct.

Weller was then later fired by the department.

Court records state the alleged incident happened on Aug. 23, 2017.

The department was made aware of it on Aug. 31, according to a news release.

A $5,000 bond has been requested.

